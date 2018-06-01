Khloé Kardashian and Baby True Will Return to L.A. 'Really Soon,' Says Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian will soon be introducing her newborn baby girl to sunny Southern California.

Since welcoming her daughter, True Thompson, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland in April, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has remained in Ohio, where NBA star Thompson plays for the Cavaliers.

But according to family matriarch Kris Jenner, the time is nearing for Kardashian, 33, and her firstborn to say goodbye to the Midwest and return to the West Coast.

“She’ll be back really soon,” Jenner, 62, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday and added that her daughter is “loving being a mom.”

Kardashian’s decision to indefinitely stay in Cleveland came less than a month after allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth to the her daughter on April 12, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian had no plans to move back to her hometown.

“She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” said the source.

Sources had also previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the insider said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

Khloe Kardasahian/Instagram

In the nearly two months since Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True has already become a champion sleeper!

The 7-week-old slept for eight hours straight on Thursday night, according to a clip posted to her mama’s Snapchat account Friday morning.

“So last night, my girl slept from 7:30 p.m. and woke up at 3:38 a.m. She slept that entire time. That’s a huge blessing, let me tell you,” the Good American designer said in the video.

“And I’m just so proud of her!” added Kardashian, looking down to address baby True off camera, “Mama, you’re so perfect, my girl. Thank you, my love.”

Kardashian revealed that the extra hours of sleep baby True got didn’t necessarily carry over into her own energy levels. But as a new mom, she understands that’s her new normal.

“Even though I thought I would be super rested, I am just so exhausted,” she lamented. “But I’ve come to the realization that I’m gonna be pretty tired for a long-ass time. But it’s all good. I’m kind of excited.”