Khloé Kardashian and Baby True Send Kim Kardashian Flowers — But What About Tristan?

Khloé Kardashian helped her daughter True Thompson send flowers to the baby’s Aunt KeeKee — aka Kim Kardashian!

Kim, 47, shared a video of a bouquet of pale roses, complete with a card from Khloé, 33, and True, 1 month. (Kim and husband Kanye West, 40, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary Thursday in Wyoming.)

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“How cute is my sister Khloé sending me flowers on our anniversary?” she asked her followers.

Kim Kardashian (left) and Khloe Kardashian Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

One name noticeably absent from the gift? Tristan Thompson‘s. The basketball player is out of the KarJenner family’s good graces after allegedly cheating on Khloé throughout her pregnancy, and Kim is the only sister who has commented publicly on the scandal.

“Poor Khloé. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up,” the KKW Beauty mogul said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Shares the First Video of Baby True

Later, on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she admitted that Thompson, 72, had blocked her on social media after she spoke out.

“I’m always rooting for love,” she added. “I’m always rooting for families.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Khloé, Tristan and True are have been living at his home in Cleveland since the birth.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” a source told PEOPLE. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together.”