Khloé Kardashian Says She and Daughter True Are 'Saying Sayonara to 2021 as Early as Possible'

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating the end of 2021.

The mom of one shared a video on Friday evening donning rainbow-colored 2022 glasses, sharing that she and 3-year-old daughter True were starting their New Year's Eve festivities early.

"We are starting early over here," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "We are saying 'sayonara' to 2021 as early as possible."

The video ended with True popping in to blow her silver noisemaker.

Khloé, 37, shares True with ex Tristan Thompson. The NBA star, 30, has recently faced controversy after news broke that he is being sued for child support and other pregnancy-related fees by Maralee Nichols, who says he fathered her son, born Dec. 1.

Though Thompson questions whether he is the father of Nichols' baby, he has admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with Nichols during the time that he was publicly dating Khloé.

"Khloé is moving on," a source previously told PEOPLE of the Good American mogul amid the drama. "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."

Earlier on Friday, Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, looked back at 2021 and shared what got her and her famous family through "challenges" they faced.

"Happy New Year's Eve everyone! As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced," wrote Kris in the caption. "It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration… celebration of my kids' birthdays, my grandkids' birthdays, Mother's Day, and of course an engagement!"