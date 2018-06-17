Khloé Kardashian Returns to L.A. with Baby True on Father's Day — Is Tristan Thompson with Them?

Khloé Kardashian is finally ready to say goodbye to Cleveland — at least for now!

After two months of speculation about when the new mother would travel back to Los Angeles, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the trip home alongside her baby girl True, who was born on April 12.

Fittingly, the mother-daughter duo received an incredibly warm welcome as they returned to California — complete with balloons and cookies with Kardashian’s precious daughter’s face on them.

Shortly before revealing where she would be spending Father’s Day, Kardashian, 33, also shared a new photo of her daughter, who appears to be holding onto her father Tristan Thompson‘s fingers while taking a nap in her car seat. It is not immediately clear whether the NBA player also made the trip back to Los Angeles.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Her True Feelings! Khloé Kardashian’s 8-Week-Old Daughter Flashes Adorable Scowl in New Photo

The Good American designer then went on to document all of the sweet gifts that were waiting for her back home.

One of the gifts, a sweet balloon sculpture, appeared to be sent by Kardashian’s younger sister — and fellow new mom — Kylie Jenner.

“Welcome home Khloé and True,” one of the balloons read, making no mention of Thompson, who caused a scandal when news of his alleged infidelity broke just two days before the couple welcomed their daughter.

“We love you,” read another balloon, which was “signed” by Jenner and her daughter Stormi.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also showed off plates full of cookies with her daughter’s face on them.

“I have never seen cuter cookies in all my life. Oh my god, my little baby,” she said while admiring the cute baked goods. “Oh, I am just in love.”

She then went on to praise the plate of cookies, which were covered with adorable Instagram photos of True.

“Oh my goodness. I can’t handle it. Welcome home cookies,” she gushed. “No words, I love you guys.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This is the couple’s first Father’s Day since welcoming their daughter. The 27-year-old NBA player also shares 18-month-old son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig.

While Kardashian had been living in Cleveland since welcoming True, momager Kris Jenner previously told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter would be back in California “really soon,” and added that her daughter is “loving being a mom.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jason Miller/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sources have also previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the source said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram Story Monday, June 11, 2018

Thompson opened up about fatherhood on a May episode of the UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton.

“This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge,” he said. “I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying.’ But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”