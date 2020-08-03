Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are 'Together,’ Source Says: ‘She Hopes He Has Changed’

"They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy," a source tells PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian is putting her faith in the power of love.

The reality star and Tristan Thompson have been back together since June, and a source tells PEOPLE they're going strong.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," the source says. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy."

Thompson, 29, has been spending time with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter True in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it," the source says.

But the source notes that once Thompson's basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers starts back up, their relationship might be tested.

"Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship," the source explains. "She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family."

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

A source told PEOPLE last month that after spending time apart, the exes were "giving their relationship another try." In July, they were even spotted filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Malibu.

The shooting "was all about Khloé and Tristan," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

And Kardashian has been open about working together to co-parent True, despite their ups and downs as a couple.

"So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," the Good American founder told PEOPLE exclusively last month. "If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can."