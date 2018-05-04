Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Step Out Together for First Time Since Scandal & Baby's Arrival

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted together for the first time since allegations of his cheating were made public three weeks ago.

On Friday, the parents of 22-day-old True had lunch together at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, according to video obtained by TMZ. In the footage, both Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, are wearing black outfits as the pair sit side-by-side one another.

A rep for TownHall restaurant had no comment.

Kardashian and Thompson’s outing comes hours after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the NBA star “is back at the Cleveland house” with his girlfriend and their newborn.

“Khloé seems happy. She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split,” the source said.

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source adds. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

That said, due to the NBA playoffs, Thompson travels back and forth, though his next away game isn’t until Wednesday for game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors.

On April 10, two days before True’s birth, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge over the weekend. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” an insider alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since late summer 2016; multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2017 that they are expecting. Kardashian publicly confirmed her pregnancy news in December.

Also on Friday, momager Kris Jenner addressed how Khloé was doing while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying the cheating allegations against Thompson were “unexpected.”

“Khloé is amazing! I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” Jenner told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well,” she continued.

Adding, “She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying. She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

A week before Kris’ Ellen appearance, Kim Kardashian West also appeared on the daytime talk show during which she called Khloé’s current situation “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up,” Kim said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”