Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split Again, Source Says

"They're trying to be on good terms," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair, who share a 3-year-old daughter

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits again.

"They are not together right now," a source tells PEOPLE of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, and the Boston Celtics player, 30. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

A second source tells PEOPLE the pair, who share 3-year-old daughter True, "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Reps for Kardashian and Thompson have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the split on Monday, the couple split a few weeks ago, after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.)

The news of the split also comes on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles on Friday.

On Sunday, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson was back in L.A. to celebrate Father's Day with Kardashian and True.

"He spent a lot of time away from L.A. during the [basketball] season," the source said, adding that Kardashian was "happy to have him back."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was first revealed to the public in September 2016, and Thompson made his debut on KUWTK when season 13 premiered in March 2017. Six months later, PEOPLE confirmed the two were expecting a child together, daughter True, who was born in April 2018. (Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.

During part two of the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April and aired Sunday on E!, Kardashian spoke at length about their reconciled relationship and Thompson's cheating scandals.

"I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else," she said. "I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't serious."

Kardashian also confirmed during the reunion that she did want more kids with Thompson, sharing an update on their surrogacy journey for baby number two.