Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Send Woman Cease and Desist over Paternity Claim: Report

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson want to put the stop to "malicious" rumors.

The former couple has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming the NBA star is the father of her child.

In a letter sent by Kardashian and Thompson's lawyer Marty Singer and obtained by E! News, the two demand the woman, Kimberly Alexander, to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications."

Questions surrounding Thompson's potential paternity first started after a blog called Gossip of the City published copies of laboratory paperwork suggesting that Thompson took a paternity test in January 2020. The report also included alleged text messages showing an argument between Thompson and Alexander over DNA testing.

In the cease and desist letter, Singer confirmed that Thompson took a paternity test but said the results were negative.

"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this," read the letter, according to E! News. "Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab."

Alexander asked Thompson, 29, take a second paternity test, but he reportedly only agreed to do so under the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform the test.

The cease and desist letter to Alexander continued, "It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct."

Reached by PEOPLE on Thursday, Alexander said, "I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing. Also using a Kardashian associated DNA testing facility. I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site. And also we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us. That's all I can say for now. Thank you again for reaching out."

Alexander was previously represented by Lisa Bloom, but they parted ways after the legal team was "unable to resolve" her claims, according to an email published by Gossip of the City.

Bloom's firm had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, and Kardashian's rep also had no comment.

Thompson, 29, and Kardashian, 35, also demand that Alexander stop referring to the athlete as a "deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children," and posting about him on social media.

"We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as 'private') and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients," the letter concluded. "This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter's demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

Thompson and Kardashian share 2-year-old daughter, True. He is also the father of son Prince, 3, with ex Jordan Craig.