Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite at Nightclub After He Misses Kylie's 21st Birthday Bash

Though he skipped out on Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday bash, Tristan Thompson partied it up with Khloé Kardashian anyway.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, shared a selfie Snapchat video of the NBA star, 27, kissing her inside a nightclub as they danced to a remix of Bomba Estéreo’s “To My Love.”

Kardashian and Thompson’s reunion comes one night after he was noticeably absent from Kylie’s milestone bash in Los Angeles where the youngest KarJenner family member celebrated with sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as momager Kris.

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was in his home city of Toronto where he was attending a charity event in honor of his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

“Me and 2 of my heroes! Last night got to celebrate my brother Amari again,” Thompson shared on Instagram the day of Kylie’s birthday.

Though his cheating scandal rocked their relationship just days before welcoming their daughter True on April 12, a source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson continue to work on mending their romance as he spends his off-season in her hometown of Calabasas, California.

“He has really stepped up,” the KUWTK insider said about how the pair’s relationship is in a good place. “He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explained, adding that they “are still doing therapy.”

The insider also shared, “Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Thompson has also been spending plenty of quality time with the couple’s 3-month-old child, even watching baby True while Kardashian has to be away from home.