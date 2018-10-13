Six months after Khloé Kardashian‘s world was rocked by Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, the future of their relationship remains unknown.

Earlier this year, Kardashian, 34, learned about Thompson’s alleged infidelities just days before the couple welcomed their baby girl True Thompson into the world on April 12. Since then, Kardashian has been focused on raising her daughter and repairing her relationship with the Cavaliers player.

“Khloé is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True,” a Kardashian source tells PEOPLE about the Good American founder.

While Kardashian is thriving in motherhood, it seems her romantic life remains fractured.

“As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them,” the source shares about the couple.

“Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now,” says the source. “But she’s taking it all in stride.”

An insider adds that Kardashian traveled to Cleveland — where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers — for two days this week without True, and returned to L.A. early Thursday morning.

In August, a second source told PEOPLE that Thompson, 27, was showing continued “commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explained, adding that the pair “are still doing therapy.”

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the insider remarked. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

But throughout the past week, Kardashian has been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram account — and is spurring speculation about where she and Thompson currently stand.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Praises Women Who ‘Refuse to Give Up’ in Series of Cryptic Instagram Posts

On Friday, exactly six months after True was born and half a year since Thompson’s scandal, the E! personality reflected on the past year.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

In a second post, Kardashian shared, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”

Last week, an insider told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has put her move back to Cleveland on hold and shared that the new mom is still grappling with the aftermath of the cheating controversy.

“Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with,” the source said. “She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source said.