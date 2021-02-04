KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Says It's 'Time to Have Another Kid' with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

"I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again," the reality star says in a sneak peek

Khloé Kardashian is ready to expand her family.

"Kim [Kardashian West], every time I post a video of True, she [direct messages me] and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" Khloé says. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child."

While Khloé, 36, says she's always wanted a big family, the COVID-19 pandemic really made her reevaluate her priorities.

"Being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody, because they were isolated from each other," she says. "True is getting older. I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

Needless to say, Tristan is all for it. "Yup, that's what I like to hear," he says, grinning.

Khloé started the process of freezing her eggs last year, so she'll need Tristan's help in order to create an embryo.

"We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs," she tells him in the clip. "I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time, I have no idea. I think start the process, at least be prepared. I think it's going to work."

And Tristan already has big plans for his family. (He's also dad to son Prince, 4, with with ex Jordan Craig.)

"I've always wanted four kids," he says. "I have Prince and True. Two down, two more to go."

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The couple has been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with their daughter during the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added at the time. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."