Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Talking About Getting Engaged, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

The couple has been enjoying a tropical getaway with their almost 5-month-old daughter True for the last week, and now, a source reveals to PEOPLE they’re on the Caribbean island of Mustique. (Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is also on the trip.)

“It’s their first proper vacation since True was born,” the source says. “Khloé has been very happy. She and Tristan are great. They are still working through stuff, but it very much seems they will stay together.”

That being said, the source adds that there’s “no mention of an engagement yet.”

The couple has been working to rebuild their relationship, which was put to the test when allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian, 34, throughout her pregnancy just days before they welcomed their daughter on April 12. Nevertheless, Kardashian stuck by the NBA star, in part for the sake of their baby girl.

“She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True. She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” a source recently told PEOPLE, adding: “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”

Kardashian has mostly avoided publicly discussing the scandal, but she addressed it this week on social media while responding to speculation that she and Thompson were talking about getting married.

In a comment, the mother of one denied the rumor and responded to an Instagram user who accused her of “acting like Tristan didn’t cheat.”

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” she wrote. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ “