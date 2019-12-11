Despite rumors of a reconciliation, Khloé Kardashian is not getting back with Tristan Thompson anytime soon.

The exes, who share 20-month-old daughter True, split in February after Thompson, 28, allegedly cheated with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. But while the exes have seemingly gotten along for the sake of their child, a source says that they haven’t rekindled their romantic relationship.

“Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé,” the source says. “She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

“Who knows what will happen in the future though,” the source adds. “Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.”

Fans began to speculate on the former couple’s possible reconciliation after she revealed mix feelings for Thompson when he surprised her with several lavish gifts for her 35th birthday on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Ahead of her birthday, Kardashian admitted that Thompson had expressed his desire to get back together.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson/instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She Forgives Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson: ‘Hate Is Heavy’

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” she said in the episode. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

That didn’t stop Thompson from trying to win her back. During a press trip to Connecticut, Kardashian discovered a surprise diamond necklace from the basketball player.

“I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations,” she said after calling Thompson to thank him. “If I keep something is that misleading? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn’t mean a necklace is going to fix everything.”

Image zoom Khloe and Tristan Gotham/GC Images; Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About ‘Liars’ After Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector Test

Little did Kardashian know, that wasn’t the only surprise Thompson had planned. He also gifted her a diamond ring — which only confused her even more.

“[Tristan] gives me a card and he goes ‘and I hope you accept this ring,’” she recalled to Scott Disick. “And I go ‘Nope! No!’”

“It looks fully like an engagement [ring],” says Disick, 36, examining the rock.

Thompson told Khloé it was a “promise ring.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Says ‘Thank You’ After Tristan Thompson Says He Loves Her in Awkward KUWTK Scene

“I was like, ‘I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it’” she continued. “‘This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.’”

During a confessional interview, Khloé insisted that despite the gifts, there is still “nothing romantic” going on between her and Thompson.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed Woods in February. She has since said she’s forgiven him and Woods, 22.

Earlier this week, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk released footage of Woods taking a lie detector test about the scandal. Smith, 48, said she passed with “flying colors” after denying having sex with Thompson. Kardashian seemingly responded with a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story: “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”