Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Grab Lunch in L.A. as Source Says They're 'in the Best Place'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are settling into their home base for the summer.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch at Joey in Woodland Hills, days after they returned to Kardashian’s hometown of Los Angeles for the first time since welcoming their first child together, daughter True, on April 12. (Sources previously told PEOPLE they’ll spend the summer in L.A. and will return to Cleveland when Thompson’s basketball season starts up again.)

They kept things casual for the outing, with Kardashian, 33, wearing leggings, a long-sleeved top and sneakers and Thompson, 27, wearing cotton shorts and a t-shirt.

The couple has been spending plenty of time together since they arrived over the weekend. On Monday night, they were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu before stopping by the Peppermint Club to see Dave Chappelle perform at a private show, where Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

Though Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson after his alleged infidelity didn’t go over well with her famous family, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, Kardashian “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the insider. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together,” said the source. “The focus is on their newborn daughter. Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can.”

But regardless of any tension with Thompson, it’s safe to say Kardashian’s family is elated to have her back on their home turf.

“It’s very good to have Khloé back,” Kim Kardashian West, 37, told Access Hollywood on Tuesday. “They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie.”

“Everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce [their] kids to their new little cousin,” she explained. “So it was really good to see her and have her back.”