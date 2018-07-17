Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Step Out After Friend Reveals They're in Couple's Therapy

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are tackling their problems hand-in-hand.

The Good American designer, 34, and her Cleveland Cavaliers beau, 27, stepped out holding hands in Los Angeles on Monday after a family friend claimed that the new parents are in couple’s therapy.

Kardashian wore a black outfit with a pink sweater around her waist for the lunch date, while Thompson opted for a t-shirt and shorts. Both had on sunglasses, and Kardashian let her blonde locks flow in loose waves.

The public display of affection followed the revelation by Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner’s friend Lisa Stanley on Monday that the couple is working to rebuild their relationship in the wake of Thompson’s cheating scandal.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Stanley said on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ, “One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy. She’s working hard; he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Stanley added, “She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar, and she didn’t want to do it again.”

Thompson’s alleged infidelity came to light days before Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April, when the NBA star was videotaped with another woman in New York City.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source said to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Nevertheless, the relationship appears to be on the mend: Kardashian said that she intends to have True christened at Thompson’s mother’s church, and has posted snapshots of the family together. She kissed her boyfriend after a double date with LeBron James and his wife Savannah. And Thompson unblocked Kim Kardashian West on Instagram at the KKWW Beauty mogul’s request.

As Stanley said this week, “Khloé was always going to try make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”