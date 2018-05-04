Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Living Together Again: 'There's No Talk of a Split'

Khloé Kardashian wants to put Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal behind her.

Less than a month after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé, 33, throughout her pregnancy, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the basketball player “is back at the Cleveland house” with his girlfriend and their 3-week-old daughter True Thompson. (In the days immediately following True’s birth, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

That said, due to the NBA playoffs, Thompson travels back and forth, though his next away game isn’t until Wednesday.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source says. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source adds. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

A second insider echoes that the new mom is focused on her baby girl.

“Khloé seems status quo — focused on being a mom,” the insider says. “She’s getting pretty fed up with the ‘noise’ about Tristan, and no matter what people say she will make her own decisions.”

Indeed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently disabled comments on all Instagram photos of the couple, presumably due to the influx of fans weighing in on their relationship.

“She’s never really put much weight on what others think and is treating this situation no differently,” the insider adds. “She’ll do what’s right for her and for her baby.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Though sources have told PEOPLE that Khloé’s famous family is “still furious” at Thompson, they’ve avoided bad-mouthing the Cavaliers player in public — in fact, sister Kim Kardashian West and momager Kris Jenner are the only ones to have addressed the scandal thus far.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, an emotional Jenner, 62, said the family sprung “into action with love” after photos and videos of Thompson with other women surfaced online.

“We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, because that’s what we know to do,” she said. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Appearing on the same talk show earlier this week, Kim, 37, admitted the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

But for the sake of her newborn niece, Kim vowed to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”