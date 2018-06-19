Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted in L.A. for the First Time After Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back in Los Angeles for the first time since welcoming their first child together, daughter True, on April 12 — just two days before news broke of Thompson’s alleged infidelity.

Though it was initially unclear whether Thompson, 27, had joined Kardashian, 33, after she flew from Cleveland to L.A. over the weekend, the couple was spotted grabbing dinner on Monday night at Nobu Malibu.

They were joined by momager Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble. Later that evening, they partied at Peppermint Club, where Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Splash News

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner Maciel / BACKGRID

In recent weeks, several insiders told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson didn’t go over well with her famous family. But despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kardashian “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the insider. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Bares Toned Tummy 6 Weeks After Giving Birth — and Kylie Jenner Follows Suit

And according to the source, the new mom is “so excited” to be back on her home turf.

“Her sisters and friends decorated her house, and Khloé seems very happy,” said the source. “She can’t wait to show off True to her friends that haven’t met her before. And she can’t wait to spend time with Kris and her sisters.”