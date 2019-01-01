Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share a Midnight Kiss While Spending NYE in Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rang in 2019 with a kiss!

The couple, who shares 8-month-old daughter True, hosted a New Year’s Eve party together on Monday at Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kardashian, 34, documented the evening’s festivities on her Instagram Stories, even snapping a photo of a personalized ice sculpture with “Koko and TT” — the pair’s respective nicknames — carved into it.

As it neared midnight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recorded the 10-second countdown led by Thompson, 27, who stood at the front of the club with a microphone.

When the clock finally struck midnight, the pair shared a smooch.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé and Tristan's ice sculpture

The intimate moment between the two comes after a very difficult year, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught in a cheating scandal after photos surfaced of him getting close to another woman — just days before Kardashian gave birth.

Though the mom-of-one has forgiven Thompson since the scandal, she put her move back to Cleveland on hold in early fall and “still has a lot of hurt and anger,” a source told PEOPLE.

Nevertheless, Kardashian chose to spend Halloween and Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter.

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and True

A source told PEOPLE in November that Kardashian’s main priority is making sure their daughter grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents.

“What it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” said the source. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

“Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” added a separate insider. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.”

Although the NBA player did not appear in any of the photos from her family’s Christmas Eve celebration, the reality star previously revealed that she would be “celebrating early with Tristan in Cleveland” since his team would be on the road over the winter holiday.

Thompson’s team had a scheduled game in Cleveland on Dec. 23, and another one in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 26.

Khloé Kardashian and True

Despite missing the holiday with his family, he still made sure that True got presents, including two pairs of Air Force 1s in white and pink, plus a pair of black Air Max 90s.

“Thank you daddy,” Kardashian wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed the four different pairs of Nike sneakers all for little True.

While it was a challenging year for Kardashian, she looked back on 2018 with a positive and grateful attitude.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” she wrote in a reflective New Year’s Eve post on Monday. “My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.”

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!” she continued. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with.”

“I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined,” she added, “and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”