Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Kiss After Date Night in Malibu

Parents night out!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Monday. The couple was all smiles as they were spotted arriving at the restaurant, joined by Thompson’s former teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, kept their looks casual for the night, with the reality star rocking a bomber jacket with grey leggings and heeled booties. Meanwhile, the NBA player dressed down in a white hoodie and pink sweatpants.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Thompson later took to Snapchat to document his ride home with Kardashian, sharing sweet videos of him serenading her while she smiled at the camera.

In one clip, he’s seen giving his girlfriend a kiss.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child together, daughter True, on April 16, just days after allegations surfaced that he had cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

Since news of the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian has chosen to remain with the NBA star.

“Tristan is spending time with her family,” a source recently told PEOPLE, adding that they “have jokingly been giving him a bit of a hard time. Like, ‘we are watching you!’ ”

“But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloé,” continued the source. “She is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible.”

And as the couple’s relationship continues to get stronger, the new mom has also started working again.

Though she recently admitted she was feeling “anxious” about leaving True for the first time, she credited Thompson for helping out in her absence.

True Thompson Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” she said on Snapchat last week during her first day back on the job at her brand Good American.

“Shout out to all the good dads out there,” she said of the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, who is also dad to 18-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.