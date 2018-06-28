Tristan Thompson Says Khloé Kardashian Knows His iPhone Passcode in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian has full access to boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s phone.

While celebrating Khloé’s 34th birthday with family and close friends on Wednesday, sister Kim Kardashian West asked Thompson to go on his phone and unblock her from social media — and naturally, the exchange was documented on her Instagram story.

“Wait what’s your code,” the KKW beauty mogul asked Thompson as she leaned in to watch him enter the password. “Khloe …”

“She knows it!” Thompson quickly replied.

Thompson blocked Kim on social media after she spoke out against him following a cheating scandal that occurred in April just days before Khloé was due to give birth.

Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

But at the party, the two officially became social media friends again.

“All right guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?” she asked.

“For Khloé’s birthday it’s only right,” he said. “I got you.”

Kim celebrated but then decided to make Thompson unblock her then and there. Taking out his phone, Thompson pulled up Kim’s profile on his Instagram feed which read “Blocked.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“There’s no going back now,” he said, as he unblocked her.

While Thompson and the mother of one seem to be doing well in the wake of the cheating scandal, a source told PEOPLE that the reconciliation didn’t go over well with the KarJenner clan at first.

Despite that, the insider said the family “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”