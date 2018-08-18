Loved Up! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hold Hands on Stylish Dinner Date in L.A.

Dressed to impress!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen holding hands on Friday night, as the new parents made their way into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California, for a dinner date.

Cutting a stylish figure, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a pair of gold-printed Versace pants with a matching top, which she kept a little bit open to show off all the hard work she’s put into working out after welcoming the couple’s daughter True.

Meanwhile, the NBA player, 27, kept things simple, opting for a black jacket and a white-and-black Supreme shirt, which he paired with black pants, white socks, and sneakers.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘Seemed Very Happy’ and Cuddly on Mexico Vacation: Source

Since returning from a romantic vacation in Mexico — where the couple were also joined by Kendall Jenner and her basketball player beau Ben Simmons — the Good American mogul has been enjoying spending some quality time with her 4-month-old daughter.

During a mother-daughter playdate on Thursday, Kardashian shared a too cute video of her baby girl giggling away while wearing an adorable all-pink outfit.

“Who is this beautiful sweet girl? Say I’m True! That’s me, Mom. I’m True,” the mother of one happily said in the clip.

The new mom also recently shared a series of sweet photos of True and her 6-year-old cousin Penelope Disick playing in True’s all-pink nursery and snapping pictures with a super cute camera.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! how blessed am I?!?!” she captioned the photos. “P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Impressive Abs in Mexico 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby True

Although Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was rocked after news of a cheating scandal broke just two days before the birth of their daughter, a source recently told PEOPLE that the couple, who have seemed inseparable since returning to Los Angeles for the summer, are in a good place right now.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” said the source after the couple returned from Mexico. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.”

“She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” the source explained, adding, “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”