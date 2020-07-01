Tristan Thompson raved over Khloé Kardashian on her 36th birthday saying, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are"

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are 'Giving Their Relationship Another Try': Source

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have found their way back to one another.

A source tells PEOPLE the two are "giving their relationship another try."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," the source adds of their 2-year-old daughter.

Khloé and Thompson's decision to rekindle their romance comes after the Revenge Body star rang in her 36th birthday last weekend. The NBA player, 29, was in attendance, along with their daughter, and Khloé siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner

A second source tells PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan "acted like were back together" at her birthday bash.

The "pink-themed" celebration was complete with plenty of picture-perfect desserts, balloons, candles and floral arrangements.

"My magical birthday party details✨ The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!," she wrote on Instagram Monday.

Ahead of her birthday festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute to Khloé on Instagram, posting an adorable picture of himself and the reality star with their baby girl.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/startraks

In the photo, the former couple is all smiles while laying on a trampoline together as the Good American founder hugs their giggling daughter.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

Thompson added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳."

Kim Kardashian West commented on the post, telling Thompson that his words were "so beyond sweet ✨."

Image zoom Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Khloé and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, they have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together — and a source told PEOPLE last month, they have drawn "closer" to one another while self-isolating amid the coronavirus.