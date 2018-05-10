Khloé Kardashian’s Decision to Stand by Tristan Has Caused 'Friction' in Her Family: Source

Khloé Kardashian has no plans of returning to Calabasas for her first Mother’s Day with 4-week-old daughter True.

Amid the ongoing cheating allegations, the new mom’s decision to remain living in Cleveland with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson is an issue that her momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, continue to struggle with.

“The family is still not happy with Tristan, and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” a source tells PEOPLE, explaining that Khloé will celebrate the holiday with True. (Thompson will be in Boston on Sunday for the Cleveland Cavaliers game, and it’s unclear if she’ll go with him.)

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloe, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” the source adds.

From left: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Though Khloé has yet to come back to the West Coast, her little family with Thompson, 27, is her main focus.

“Khloe seems really happy. She is very excited about starting her workouts again. She is happy about her life,” the source shares.

Meanwhile, outspoken sister Kim hopes everything between Khloé and Tristan works out in the end.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, opens up about the NBA star’s headline-making cheating scandal during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday — explaining in a sneak peek clip released Thursday that “I’m always rooting for her.”

“I’m always rooting for love,” the KKW Beauty mogul tells host Ryan Seacrest, who also executive-produces her family’s hit E! reality show. “I’m always rooting for families.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Their family drama imploded back in April when allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on Khloé throughout her pregnancy. The news broke just days before Khloé gave birth to True on April 12.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said weeks later during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over,” she added.

While his girlfriend’s loved ones continue to speak out about the cheating allegations, Thompson opened up about his baby girl for the first time, even admitting that he plans on having more kids in the future.

“I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me,” the father of two said on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin podcast released on Tuesday.