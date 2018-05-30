Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are ‘Still Figuring Out Their Relationship,' Source Says

Khloé Kardashian may be “so thankful” to be a mom, but she’s trying to see where her relationship stands with Tristan Thompson.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson are “still figuring out their relationship.”

The update comes nearly two months after news of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke (Kardashian welcomed their daughter True just two days later).

“She’s not dumb — she knows being in a relationship with an NBA player means she will have to deal with drama like this, but she has to figure out what she’s cool and not cool with,” the insider says. “He’s well-known for being a serial cheater.”

As for tabloid reports that Kardashian and Thompson, 27, have been having “screaming fights,” the source says that’s “not true.”

“That’s just not who she is,” the source explains. “She wants a very calm environment for her baby and is trying her best to provide that.”

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity has many wondering whether Kardashian would ever leave her boyfriend of nearly two years. But despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn.

The couple has also started stepping out publicly together again. On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While neither Kardashian nor Thompson has addressed his alleged infidelity publicly, she has been hinting to her Instagram followers lately that there may be trouble in paradise through a series of cryptic quotes.

One, posted on Saturday, read, “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ed up.’ ”

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” she wrote on May 24. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

Before those, she shared this message: “Your mind will always believe everything you tell it. Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”

Previously, a Kardashian source told PEOPLE that the scandal altered the couple’s relationship.