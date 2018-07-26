As her daughter True gets older, Khloé Kardashian is reminded of how much time has passed since boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

Allegations of infidelity against the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 27, surfaced two days before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, gave birth on April 12. Now, three months later, the couple has been in her hometown of Calabasas, California, seemingly moving on from the scandal.

However, a source tells PEOPLE that the mother of one thinks her boyfriend of nearly two years does not comprehend the “consequences of his decisions” that rocked their relationship.

“As a guy, he’s naturally not as understanding as he can be in this particular situation. It’s so much easier for him to, not completely, but brush things under the rug. She can’t do that,” the source says.

“Khloé carried his child and is much more in the limelight than he is, and she doesn’t think he understands the consequences of his decisions. She thinks the cheating scandal is a way bigger deal than he does and he doesn’t fully understand the repercussions of his actions affecting not only him and Khloé but the entire family as a whole,” the source continues.

While Kardashian recently clapped back at reports that she and Thompson have been in couple’s therapy, her family has been outspoken about the cheating scandal.

“It’s been a tough learning lesson for him. The whole family had to deal with the public’s perception of him and his relationship with Khloé changing dramatically,” the source says. “He also doesn’t fully ‘get’ that she’s been through this before [with ex-husband Lamar Odom], except that this time there’s a child involved.”

The source adds, “When he got with Khloé, he tried to adapt to the best of his ability, but he struggled with being part of such a high-profile family and crossed lines he shouldn’t have. He wasn’t expecting such major backlash from the public and it’s been a lot for him to handle.”

Ultimately, the KarJenner brood wants the best for both Kardashian and her baby girl.

“The whole family is there to support both him and Khloé through everything, but they also need his commitment in order for the relationship to succeed. All of them are really hoping for a positive out for Khloé’s sake,” the source concludes.

These past few weeks, the pair has been regularly hanging out with her sisters for the first time since the cheating scandal.

“He is spending time with her family,” a KUWTK insider told PEOPLE in late June, adding that the KarJenners “have jokingly been giving him a bit of a hard time. Like, ‘we are watching you!’ But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloé. She is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible.”