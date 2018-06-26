Khloé Kardashian Says She & Tristan Thompson Underwent an 'Enormous Rebuilding' to 'Even Coexist'

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about how she and Tristan Thompson mended their relationship.

The mother of one, 33, replied to a fan after they tweeted that they were “disappointed” in Kardashian for continuing her relationship with the NBA star after he seemingly was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their 2-month-old daughter True.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite,” the user tweeted.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was quick to set the record straight, revealing just how tough it was to continue to be with the father of her child.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength,” she tweeted.

“I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” she added.

The Good American founder’s retort comes after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger on Sunday night.

She was at a popular West Hollywood restaurant, BOA, with Thompson and his friends.

“Khloé looked great,” a source tells PEOPLE, “She wore a huge, new ring.”

The reality star clapped back at reports that the dinner was tense, writing on Twitter that as a new mother she was “tired AF” and “being out past 10 pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

She also said she’d “rather stay home” with her daughter.

It’s unclear if Kardashian’s new ring is, in fact, an engagement ring, or simply an early present from her boyfriend leading up to her 34th birthday on Wednesday.

Since the couple’s return to L.A., a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shared, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”