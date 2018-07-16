Khloé Kardashian’s Family Friend Says She and Tristan Thompson Are in Couple’s Therapy

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are committed to make their relationship work.

Kris Jenner’s pal Lisa Stanley said on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ that, three months after Thompson’s cheating scandal rocked the Kardashian family, the reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player remain intent on saving their romance.

“One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy,” Stanley said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “She’s working hard; he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Seth Browarnik/startraks

Stanley claimed: “She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn’t want to do it again.” (Kardashian wed then-NBA player Odom in 2009, but the marriage fell apart after the former basketball player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, which led the reality television star to file for divorce in 2013.)

Thompson’s alleged infidelity came to light just days before Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April, when Thompson was videotaped with another woman at a lounge in New York City.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source said to PEOPLE that month. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Kardashian has recently shared a number of promising updates: She said that she intends to have True christened at Thompson’s mother’s church, she posted snapshots of the family together, and she kissed her boyfriend after a double date with LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

“If Kris and the family had it their way, she probably would be leaving,” Stanley said. “They’re not okay with this. This guy not only cheated on her, it was on video, and the world saw it. And she was humiliated. But she’s choosing to stay.”