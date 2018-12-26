Khloé Kardashian Appears Not to Have Spent Christmas with Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate Christmas together as a family?

The TV star posted a series of photos of herself and their 8-month-old daughter True from sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Christmas Eve party on Dec. 26, but Thompson doesn’t appear in any of the pictures.

The mother and daughter wore matching white outfits by designer Monica Ivena and styled by Janelle Renèe, featuring a long-sleeved top embellished with stars and big, tulle skirts. True also wore a head wrap.

“I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!” Kardashian captioned a set of photos. “I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!”

While the Cavaliers player might have not been able to celebrate the holidays with his family due to a scheduled game in Cleveland on Dec. 23, and another one in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec. 26, he still made sure True got his presents — two pairs of Air Force 1s in white and pink, plus a pair of black Air Max 90s.

The holidays come at the end of a challenging year for Kardashian and Thompson: Though it’s been over six months since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, the events recently unfolded on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On the show, Kardashian, 34, admitted that having the situation with Thompson, 27, play out in the public eye wasn’t easy.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice,” she said. “Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”

“He obviously f—ed up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she added. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’ “

The reality star also got candid with fans in the comments section of a since-deleted Instagram post last month, defending her decision to allow Thompson to be present in the delivery room for the birth of their baby girl.

“My biggest fear was to be selfish and emotional (all understandable under these circumstances) during this time,” she said. “I had to have a lot of talks within myself to keep calm. I want True to look back at her baby photo albums and see love and complete bliss! She deserved to have her family in the room while she took her first breath! I’m proud at how I found the strength to do everything for True even before I met her.”

Though she ultimately forgave him, their relationship landed back on the rocks after she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall. Nevertheless, the mother of one has chosen to spend the holidays with Thompson and their daughter, including Halloween and Thanksgiving.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian’s main priority is making sure their baby girl grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents.

“What it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” said the source. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”