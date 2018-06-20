Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Grab Fast Food as It's Revealed They're in the 'Best Place'

As new parents, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson don’t have a lot of time to themselves — so grabbing a bite to eat can’t always be a sit-down affair.

One day after returning to L.A. for the first time since Thompson’s cheating scandal, the couple was spotted in a Rolls Royce making a quick dash through a McDonald’s drive-thru in Woodland Hills, California, Tuesday.

Kardashian noshed down on some fries, breaking from her usual order of an Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Such a fan of the fast food restaurant is the new mom that a McDonald’s hash brown is the first thing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ate after giving birth to daughter True in April.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Eats Fast Food Without Breaking Her Diet

Kardashian, 33, looked content as she snacked away in the passenger seat, while Thompson, 27, took the wheel.

While she and Thompson have yet to publicly address the allegations that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, a source tells PEOPLE that the new parents are working through the scandal.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Clint Brewer/Splash

“Khloé and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” the source says.

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shares, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Feels ‘So Loved’ on Mother’s Day After Source Says Family Hasn’t Visited in ‘Weeks’

Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson did not go over well with her famous family, according to several sources.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Monday Splash News

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Wears Necklaces In Honor of Daughter True and Son Prince for Father’s Day

“Khloé doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan,” one family source said. “She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True. She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

Over Father’s Day weekend, Kardashian and True received an incredibly warm welcome — complete with balloons and cookies with the newborn’s face on them — after returning to Calabasas following two months of speculation about when the mother-daughter duo would travel back to California.