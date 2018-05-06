Khloé Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Cleveland Basketball Game After Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is standing by her man.

Just one day after the new mother and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were spotted together for the first time since allegations of his cheating were made public shortly before the birth of their daughter True, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheered on Thompson at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Escorted by security, the 33-year-old wore a leopard print jacket and oversized sunglasses while she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland as the teams faced off in their second playoff game against each other. Thompson’s team ended up winning 105-103.

On Tuesday, while Thompson was shooting free throws during the team’s first playoff against the Raptors, fans in the stadium began leading a “Khloé” chant, seemingly to taunt him regarding the allegations that he cheated on his girlfriend throughout her pregnancy.

However, Thompson appeared unfazed by the jeers and made his shots.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

On Friday, the parents of 24-day-old True stepped out in Cleveland to grab lunch together at TownHall restaurant, according to video obtained by TMZ. In the footage, both Kardashian and Thompson, 27, are wearing black outfits as the pair sit side-by-side one another.

A rep for TownHall restaurant had no comment.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the NBA star “is back at the Cleveland house” with his girlfriend and their newborn.

“Khloé seems happy. She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split,” the source said.

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source continued. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

The cheating scandal began on April 10, just two days before True’s birth, after photos and videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” an insider alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Although she has yet to explicitly address the rumors, a handful of her family members have spoken out.

On Friday, momager Kris Jenner addressed how her daughter was doing while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that while the cheating allegations against Thompson were “unexpected,” Kardashian is concentrating on being the best mom possible.

“Khloé is amazing! I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” Jenner told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well,” she continued.

Appearing on the same talk show earlier in the week, Kim Kardashian West admitted the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”