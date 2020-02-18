Khloé Kardashian has put the past behind her.

One year after news of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal first broke, a source tells PEOPLE Kardashian has “moved on” from the drama.

“This is not really anything that Khloé talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on,” says the source. “She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity.”

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods, then Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, had hooked up with Thompson, the father of Kardashian‘s child. (Woods adamantly denied having sex with him.) The cheating scandal effectively ended her friendship with Jenner, 22, and also led Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 28, to split for good. (Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl, True.)

Though the breakup was hard on Kardashian, she’s worked hard to maintain an amicable relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Is Done Apologizing for Tristan Thompson Scandal: ‘She Said What She Had to Say’

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn’t care about anything else,” says the source. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

And despite any rumors of a reconciliation — or Thompson’s numerous attempts to win her back — their relationship isn’t romantic.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” adds the source. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Reflects on ‘Year of Growth’ After Taking Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson

In December, Kardashian posted an Instagram Story, insisting that she has forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

“I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she wrote.

As for Woods, a family friend told PEOPLE she has also done her best to move forward.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” said the friend. “She said what she had to say.”