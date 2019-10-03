Khloé Kardashian Has ‘Toyed with the Idea’ of Reconciling with Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Tristan Thompson may still have a chance at reuniting with Khloé Kardashian, a source tells PEOPLE.

The former couple, who split in February 2019 after Thompson, 28, kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, have been “spending time together” as they raise 17-month-old daughter True, the insider says.

“Tristan has showed more of an interest,” the source says. “He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloé. It seems Khloé has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan.”

However, the source adds that “someone is quick to point out and remind Khloé of his past disrespectful antics”— likely referring to Thompson’s scandal with Woods and the allegations that he first cheated on Kardashian, 35, while she was about to give birth to True in April 2018.

“Everyone thinks she deserves better,” the source says. “But it seems Khloé needs a good distraction to fully move on mentally from Tristan. She needs to find a special guy, and so far, she hasn’t.”

It’s not a surprising development for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During this season’s premiere in September, Kardashian claimed that Thompson attempted to kiss her while putting True to bed shortly before their daughter’s first birthday party.

“He was just kind of lingering … He was like, ‘So, do you want to grab a glass of wine?’” she said, adding that Thompson even tried to kiss her after she reluctantly gave him a hug.

“I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get,’” she said. “Then this morning he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great, you looked even better.’ … Sometimes I feel like if I give an inch, he’ll take a mile and take my kindness for weakness.”

Just last week, the NBA player showered his ex with compliments on her Instagram posts.

First, Thompson called Kardashian “perfection” in the comments section of her Anna Nicole-Smith inspired photo, before deleting the comment.

Several days later, he wrote, “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond],” under Kardashian’s selfie.

A source told PEOPLE last month that the NBA player is making an effort to be in a “good place” with Kardashian for True’s sake.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” the source said. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

According to the source, Kardashian and Thompson are trying to put their past behind them so they can healthily co-parent their daughter.

“After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” the source said, and adding that “neither would completely rule out a reconciliation down the line.”