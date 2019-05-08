Khloé Kardashian Toasts to Jordyn Woods Before Cheating Scandal on KUWTK: 'So Proud of You'

Before news broke that she had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods was practically a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Last year, Woods collaborated with her longtime best friend Kylie Jenner on a special Kylie x Jordan Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, featuring a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, a highlighter quad, lip glosses and matte lipsticks. A sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes fans inside the launch party back in September, which was attended by Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

In the clip, Khloé, 34, stands up to give a toast to Woods, 21, in front of the rest of the guests.

“I did want to say I’m so proud of both Kylie and Jordyn,” she begins. “Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn.” (The sisters have also collaborated on their own makeup lines with Kylie.)

“It’s such a blessing because you don’t have to share your blessings with us, but you kind of do,” she adds with a laugh.

“And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I’ve known you forever and I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into,” Khloé continues. “To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it’s such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success.”

“Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie!” chimes in Kris, 63.

Image zoom Splash News

These days, Woods is estranged from the famous family as she attempts to put the cheating scandal with Khloé’s baby daddy behind her.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé and Kylie, 21, that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Khloé slammed Woods on Twitter after the interview, blaming her for breaking up her family, but she softened her tone a day later and placed the fault instead on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she admitted. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

In the wake of the scandal, Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and a source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends have had limited contact.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the source said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

