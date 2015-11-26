"This year I will also be having a hospital Thanksgiving," Khloé Kardashian wrote on her website

It certainly hasn’t been an easy year for Khloé Kardashian – in fact, the reality star admitted Wednesday that 2015 was "hands down" the worst year of her life.

That being said, Kardashian, 31, says she still has a lot to be thankful – in fact, she’s feeling “extra thankful” this Thanksgiving, according to a new post shared Thursday on her website and app.

“I am someone who tries to always keep things in perspective. This year I have a deeper insight and possibly a deeper perspective now,” Kardashian wrote, whose estranged husband Lamar Odom remains hospitalized after being found unconscious after a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel Oct. 13.

“I pride myself as someone who does live in the moment and as someone who shows gratitude in every corner. And I have been blessed this year with me getting another layer of what I am thankful for,” Kardashian continued.

“On Thanksgiving, my family and I always go around the dinner table and say what we’re thankful for as I’m sure most families in America do. This year, I’m overly thankful my family. My family has been through a ton of trials and tribulations mixed with blessings on blessings on blessings. But when times get tough, my family seems to thrive and band together. We find a way to always persevere. Rise above the ashes!!”

“Without my crazy, chaotic, amazing family, I’m not sure how I could have gone through some of the things that I was tested with this year,” Kardashian admitted. “I’m sure we say we are all thankful for our families. And I think that is the most beautiful thing to be thankful for, but every night I thank the Lord for blessing me with the world’s best support system and team of unconditional love.”

Kardashian, who will be hosting Thanksgiving for her famous family at her home, also indicated she would be spending time with Odom, 36, at the hospital as well.

“After our family Thanksgiving dinner is over, I invite friends to join, especially friends who don’t have family around. So we have a family Thanksgiving, a friends Thanksgiving, and this year I will also be having a hospital Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

Kardashian spent much of her time by Odom’s side in the weeks following his hospitalization, and the former NBA star also received regular visits from her family members.”

However, last week, Kardashian was unable to check in on Odom while he recovers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center because she was quarantined after contracting a staph infection while caring for the former basketball star at his bedside. A source told PEOPLE Kardashian was “devastated” she couldn’t go to the hospital to visit him, adding that it was the thing “bothering her most about the infection.”

Thankfully, the reality star has recovered well and on Tuesday she gave an update about her condition on Twitter, writing: “I’m so blessed I’m doing better and my infection is healing. I was able to be out and about today… Quarantine is over lol.”

Odom, meanwhile, continues his recovery, though a source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue the former athlete “has serious longterm and lasting issues” and sadly, “his life will never be the same as it once was.”

The source also noted that Odom is not able to walk by himself and struggles to communicate verbally.

Kardashian, however, is staying positive and is focusing her energy on her important Thanksgiving hosting duties this year: “I look forward to this holiday more than any other holiday now because I host Thanksgiving for everyone,” she wrote on her website.

“I take my hosting duties very seriously. I absolutely adore being the hostess,” she continued. “Last year was my first time hosting Thanksgiving dinner for everyone. And as we all know that’s no small feat. My family is pretty large and extended. I cook and bake it all!”

Despite all the hard work, Kardashian said she “loves the challenge.”

“It makes me SO happy to do these things for my family. It makes me proud! I feel like a real adult being able to handle such a large amount of people in my home and I am able to host them all,” she wrote. “I just remember all of these holidays were hosted by my mom at one point. So now that I’m able to relieve her of some of the holidays I feel like such a grown-up, LOL!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed this year she would be cooking her famous mac and cheese, as well as green beans with smoked turkey legs (which take six hours to make!).

On Thursday, Kardashian took to Twitter to announce she was already well underway with all her holiday prep.

“Happy thanksgiving!! Up early cooking away for my entire family for this afternoon. Started a few things last night. Who’s cooking already?” she tweeted.

“A tad lethargic from the medication I’m on but I am determined,” she continued. “Cooking is my therapy. Well being a hostess is! Music + cooking= [love].”

“Having intimate family time is so, so great and I’m thankful that I get to experience it with all of the incredible people in my life,” Kardashian wrapped up her blog post. “Thanksgiving is a time to gather around loved ones. Whether they are blood or bond…to be grateful for all that we have been so abundantly blessed with and also to spare a few thoughts and prayers for those not so lucky. No matter where you are in life you can always find something to be thankful for.”