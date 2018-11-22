Khloé Kardashian Spends Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson After 'Humiliating' Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian will always put her daughter first.

Though her relationship with Tristan Thompson has been on the rocks ever since she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall, the mother of one still opted to spend Thanksgiving with the Cavaliers player and their 7-month-old daughter, baby True.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 34, shared a series of photos and videos of her Thanksgiving feast with Thompson at their home in Cleveland on her Instagram Stories.

The first shot was a lavish display of desserts including donuts, cookies in the shape of Autumn leaves, pies and cupcakes. Kardashian also showed off her dinner table, which was adorned with white flower petals.

Kardashian later shared a clip of Savas Oguz, who brought her to the hospital the night baby True was born. In the video, Thompson can be seen standing in the background.

A source had previously told PEOPLE Kardashian, 34, wanted to her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving with her father, as a family.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

But Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian’s family — who spent the holiday all together in Los Angeles — is still frosty in the wake of his cheating scandal, according to the source.

“Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” said the source. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

The holidays come at a particularly challenging time for the couple: Though it’s been over six months since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, the events are currently unfolding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On last week’s episode, Kardashian, 34, admitted that having the situation with Thompson, 27, play out in the public eye wasn’t easy.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice,” she said. “Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”

“He obviously f—ed up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she added. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’ “

The reality star also got candid with fans in the comments section of a since-deleted Instagram post, defending her decision to allow Thompson to be present in the delivery room for the birth of their baby girl.

“My biggest fear was to be selfish and emotional (all understandable under these circumstances) during this time,” she said. “I had to have a lot of talks within myself to keep calm. I want True to look back at her baby photo albums and see love and complete bliss! She deserved to have her family in the room while she took her first breath! I’m proud at how I found the strength to do everything for True even before I met her.”

In response to a fan who wrote that they hope Kardashian finds a “better man,” the new mom said “we all make mistakes.”

“I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others,” she said. “His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything. I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to sweet baby True. Only time will tell but until then I am living in my own happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kardashian is still struggling to move past Thompson’s indiscretions.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé,” said the source. “When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset.”

Her main priority is making sure their daughter grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents, according to the source.

“What it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” said the source. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!