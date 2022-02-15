Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to Khloé's sister, Kim Kardashian, since October

Khloé Kardashian Calls Pete Davidson the 'Sweetest' After He Gives Her Valentine's Day Flowers

Pete Davidson made a sweet gesture to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's sister.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, sent Khloé Kardashian flowers for Valentine's Day and she shared a snap of some pink roses and calla lilies on Monday. "The sweetest! Thank you Pete," she wrote with three pink heart emojis on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Khloé, 37, also received flowers from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as well as niece Penelope Disick to mark the holiday.

Khloe Kardashian sent Valentines flowers by Pete Davidson Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder split from Tristan Thompson last year.

Earlier in January, the NBA player, 30, confirmed after a paternity test that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Thompson had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1.

During the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols, Thompson was publicly dating Kardashian, with whom he shares 3½-year-old daughter True. (The athlete also has a third child, 5-year-old Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

While Khloé gave fans a peek into her Valentine's Day gifts, Kim, 41, has yet to share if she and Davidson celebrated in any way. Days before the holiday, the couple was spotted dining in a private tent in New York City.

Later, they also had their first public PDA moment when Kim and Davidson were photographed kissing.

A source told PEOPLE that "Pete is great for Kim," adding, "During the past few months when they have been dating, Kim has been very happy." (Kim and Davidson have been romantically linked since October.)

"All the drama with Kanye is still difficult for her, but Pete cheers her up. They haven't had any drama so far. It's very refreshing for Kim," the source said.