Khloé Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'It Was Really Bad'

Khloé Kardashian tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this year.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner express concern over the Good American mogul's health, surmising that she has likely contracted COVID-19.

"We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," Kim, 40, says in a confessional. "I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it."

Kris, 64, anxiously says in her own confessional, "I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her."

"I guess we'll just wait and find out," Kim says.

Filming herself ill in bed, Khloé, 36, confirms that she tested positive for the virus.

"Just found out I do have corona," the mom of one says. "I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

The Revenge Body star goes on to detail her symptoms: "Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly."

"Let me tell you, that s--- is real," Khloé adds. "But we're all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May god bless us all."