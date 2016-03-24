Khloé Kardashian Says She Tried IVF to Save Her Marriage to Lamar Odom: 'I Thought, "A Baby Will Fix This" '

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t hold back – even in one of her most personal struggles.

On Wednesday’s episode of Kocktails with Khloé, the reality star opened up about how she tried to have a baby with ex Lamar Odom to repair their broken marriage.

“I tried IVF and all that,” she told her guests Terry and Heather Dubrow, Dita Von Teese and actress Missi Pyle.

“Well, there was a reason why it didn’t work,” she continued. “But at the time, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to have a baby!’ That’s all I wanted at the time, and I thought it would maybe fix the situation.”

Kardashian, now 31, said she’s “happy it didn’t happen because I was young.”

“I was 27, and I thought, ‘A baby will fix this,’ and it’s not going to fix that,” she said, though she admitted she does want kids in her future: “I do want to have a baby in life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Says Remarrying Lamar Odom Would Be the ‘Best Dream’

Kardashian and the former NBA star wed on national TV in 2009 just one month after meeting. The marriage fell apart after Odom’s cheating and drug relapse, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

The two remain legally wed, though, as Kardashian called off their protracted divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose last October.

Kocktails with Khloé airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on FYI.