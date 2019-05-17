It’s all love between Khloé Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sat down with Laura Wasser for an episode of the latter’s Divorce Sucks podcast, airing in full on Monday, where she opened up about how things are “fine” between her and Jenner following tension that arose during Jenner’s 2015 transition.

“I’m fine with Caitlyn,” says Kardashian, 34, in an exclusive advance clip obtained by E! News. “I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah when I see Caitlyn it’s fine. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

She continued, “But I also think, when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything and be like, ‘We’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure this out.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s “So Proud” of Her Family: “All My Kids Have Done So Extremely Well”

Kardashian adds that she can “only imagine how difficult it had to be” for the parent of Kylie and Kendall Jenner to tell her children and stepchildren what was going on, but “information was withheld from us.”

“We had to find out through either media channels or other things, and all our feelings were hurt,” says the Good American designer. “Now I think we’re all in a really good place, and we all just want everybody to just be happy with whoever they are.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenne Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

When asked about Jenner’s friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins, Kardashians confirms she has met Hutchins and notes, “I believe that she is a transgender woman as well.”

“She’s really sweet — she’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet,” she adds.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Rony Armas

RELATED VIDEO: Why Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Tell Kardashians About Reassignment Surgery: I Didn’t “Trust” Them



During a February 2018 interview on the ITV’s morning program Lorraine, a then-pregnant Kardashian — who has since given birth to daughter True, now 13 months — made it clear that motherhood wouldn’t bring her closer to her former stepparent.

“No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn,” the Revenge Body host told Lorraine’s Ross King of the duo’s strained relationship. “[Things are] just as they are.”

Her words came a month after Jenner, 69, admitted on ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians and chose to keep the last few pages of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, a secret from the family when she shared advanced copies.

While the Kardashians publicly supported Jenner’s transition, they cut ties with her after reading the book — which also alleged Kris Jenner knew more about her ex’s gender-identity crisis than she has admitted.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner and Khloé Kardashian

RELATED: Kylie Jenner “Looked Happy” While “Toasting and Laughing” with Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins: Source

This past February, Jenner attended her granddaughter Stormi‘s lavish first birthday party, posing for photos alongside Stormi’s mom (Jenner’s daughter Kylie Jenner) and Hutchins.

And while a source who was at the bash said Jenner introduced Hutchins to guests as her “partner,” a second insider clarified to PEOPLE that they’re not a couple.

“They are not romantic but are best friends and are generally inseparable,” the source explained. “Also, they consider themselves business partners. Sophia helps manage Caitlyn’s foundation and other business endeavors.”

Kardashian’s episode of Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser goes live on Monday.