As she remains in Cleveland, Khloé Kardashian is continuing to cheer on boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, was spotted supporting the father of her 8-week-old daughter True at the Cleveland Cavaliers home game against the Golden State Warriors for game 3 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Though Thompson, 27, and the Cavs lost 102-110 and now face a 0-3 deficit, Kardashian was seen leaving the Quicken Loans Arena tunnel with a smile.

Also during Thursday’s game, the new mom, who showed off her curves in skinny jeans, took time to take selfies with fans and attendees.

Kardashian was previously spotted watching Thompson play on May 6, nearly a month after cheating allegations against him were made public.

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke two days before the couple welcomed their daughter on April 12.

And recently the cheating scandal was resurfaced when Khloé’s brother-in-law Kanye West released his new album, Ye, in which he briefly addressed the allegations that Thompson had been unfaithful to her multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

Referencing the NBA star on the song “All Mine,” West raps, “All these thots on Christian Mingle/ That’s what almost got Tristan single/ If you don’t ball like him or Kobe/ Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.”

While Kardashian has been living in Cleveland since welcoming True, momager Kris Jenner previously told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter would be back in California “really soon,” and added that her daughter is “loving being a mom.”

Sources have also previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the source said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

An insider also said in April, “She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland.”