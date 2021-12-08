Khloé Kardashian Supports Sister Kim Kardashian at People's Choice Awards amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloé Kardashian joined Kim at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night amid reports that Tristan Thompson allegedly fathered a child with Maralee Nichols

Khloé Kardashian isn't letting her alleged drama with Tristan Thompson keep her from supporting her family.

The Good American founder, 37, stepped out to support sister Kim Kardashian West as she accepted her Fashion Icon statuette at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. For the big night, Khloé dazzled in a silver chainmail mini dress and see-through heels.

Khloé kept her look sultry and simple by styling her long blonde hair in loose waves and donning minimal accessories. She finished off her award show look with a sun-kissed glow and a nude lip.

kim, khloe Credit: Christopher Polk/getty

Kim, 41, accepted the 2021 Fashion Icon Award, which was presented to her by last year's recipient, Tracee Ellis Ross. Kim, who rocked an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, also thanked her ex, Kanye West, for introducing her to the world of fashion.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Additionally, Keeping Up With the Kardashians took home the People's Choice Award for Best Reality Show 2021. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us old and new, we see you… A big shout-out to all our fan accounts. You never miss a beat," Khloé said upon accepting the award with Kim and Kris Jenner, who added that they're all excited to start a new chapter in the Kardashian-verse on Hulu.

Khloé's outing comes after reports that Thompson, 30, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True, has allegedly fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols, who works in real estate. Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

A source told PEOPLE that Khloé "knows about the baby," and confirmed that the reality star and NBA player "were together in March" when Thompson confessed to having sex with Nichols during at least one encounter, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The insider added that Khloé had friends encouraging her "over and over again" not to take Thompson back after his past cheating scandals, but ultimately remained with him "because she always believed that he would change" and wanted to keep the family intact for True.