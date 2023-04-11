Khloé Kardashian Is 'Supportive' as Tristan Thompson Returns to L.A. — but She Has Lingering 'Concerns'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are entering a new phase of co-parenting as he is set to return to her hometown of Los Angeles.

The pair have been reconnecting in recent months. And now that Thompson, 32, has been traded to The Kardashians star's hometown NBA team, he'll be closer to her and their family — but that doesn't mean Kardashian isn't keeping her guard up.

"Khloé is supportive of Tristan joining the L.A. Lakers. She wants him to have a career," the insider said. "Having Tristan on the road again concerns Khloé. This is when all the cheating happened in the past."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty; Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty

Thompson and Kardashian, 38, have two children together: 4-year-old daughter True and an 8-month-old a son whose name has not yet been revealed. The parents were in a relationship at the time of True's birth, though Kardashian learned while in delivery that Thompson had cheated on her.

After years of an on-and-off relationship, the exes have grown close once again, the source said. "Khloé and Tristan became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away," the insider says. "They celebrated Easter together with their kids and her family."

A second source tells PEOPLE that "Khloé thinks Tristan is a great dad, which she's grateful for."

The insider continues, "That sometimes makes it harder to completely shut the door on anything romantic.

According to the second source, Thompson is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom."

Thompson's first cheating scandal was featured on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Thompson and Kardashian later got back together. While pregnant with their second child via surrogate, Thompson confirmed he'd fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

The basketball pro publicly apologized to Kardashian for the infidelity, writing on Instagram: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

In addition to Theo, his 1-year-old son with Nichols, Thompson also shares a 6-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.