Khloé Kardashian 'Still Dealing' with Tristan's Cheating, Isn't Moving to Cleveland Yet: Source

Is Khloé Kardashian struggling to keep up?

After a series of cryptic Instagrams that had many fans wondering what’s going on with the 34-year-old, a source close to the the family is speaking out about the different stresses in her life — namely raising 6-month-old True and lingering doubts regarding 27-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

While filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Palm Springs over the past few days, “Khloé has seemed emotional,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

That means that her plan to relocate to Cleveland as Thompson’s basketball season begins has been put on hold.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source continues. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”

A second insider tells PEOPLE that the Good American founder often feels “overwhelmed or exhausted,” in part because of the current season of her family’s reality show.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson

“Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel [that way],” the insider adds. “She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot.”

The insider says things in her life are calmer than they have been — but certainly are not perfect.

“There no one thing that is particularly going haywire or posing a problem right now. It’s just that she, like everyone else, has moments where she feels tired, she feels overwhelmed … completely depleted,” the source says. “She rarely gives herself a break and she’s constantly trying to be the best mom, best sister, best daughter, best at everything, and sure, she sometimes has moments like anyone else where she feels like she’s pushed herself too far. She’s human.”

On Tuesday, the mother of one wrote a enigmatic note in her Instagram stories that read, “RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking.”

In a second post, she shared a message about the importance of mental health.

“You can go to the gym, drink your water, and take your vitamins,” the quote reads. “But if you don’t deal with s— going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

Khloé Kardashian

Two days later, Kardashian shared images of herself looking pretty in pink, along with a caption to try and inspire herself, perhaps indicating an upward shift in her mood.

“All of that, and you’re still standing,” she wrote underneath two shots of herself wearing a hot pink blazer and matching pink spandex. “I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going 💕”