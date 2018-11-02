Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were picture-perfect while celebrating Halloween with their daughter True on Wednesday, but the reality star is still healing after his cheating scandal.

According to a source, the new mom has been having a “really tough” time and “still has a lot of hurt and anger” seven months after a video showing Thompson getting close to another woman first surfaced.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 34, delayed her trip back to Cleveland, Ohio, with Thompson, 27, to spend time in Los Angeles with her family. On Tuesday, she was photographed supporting the athlete at his home game at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and True

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Tristan Thompson in Cleveland amid Questions About Their Relationship

Then on Halloween, Thompson shared two photos of himself with Kardashian and 6-month-old True, who was dressed up for the holiday.

“Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” says the source. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Brutally Broken’

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has remained tight-lipped about the move, including matriarch Kris Jenner, who demurred late last month when Ellen DeGeneres asked her if Kardashian was moving to the Midwest.

Kardashian’s mom and sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — “aren’t happy” about her move back to Cleveland and “think she deserves better,” says the source. “They definitely don’t trust him.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Talk’ About Tristan Thompson — But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Over

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian learned about Thompson’s cheating scandal from her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé, because we knew she was days away from giving birth,” said Kylie, 21, in a first-look posted by E! News. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloé.”

“I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet,” added Kylie.