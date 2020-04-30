In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Khloé Kardashian swings by the Kylie Cosmetics offices to help out

Khloé Kardashian Steps in as Mom's Assistant on KUWTK : 'Whatever Kris Jenner Wants, She Gets'

Kris Jenner is going full Devil Wears Prada on this week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, the momager has her daughter Khloé Kardashian step in to be her assistant for the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So today, I'm working for Kris Jenner," says Kardashian, 34, as she arrives at the Kylie Cosmetics offices. "I've got my assistant shoes on, I've got my fanny pack, I'm ready to go, hands-free, I'm here to help and make Kris Jenner's life a breeze."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Clash Over Where to Celebrate Christmas Morning on KUWTK

Jenner's first order of business? Having Kardashian put together "promo kits" for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Kardashian dutifully records her mom's instructions on her phone and then gets to work, running back and forth as she complete tasks including scanning paperwork and testing out snacks.

"I need you to go through all of these snacks, and then let's see what's fresh," instructs Jenner, 64. "But I'd like you personally to eat every single one of those items."

"This is a job I can do very well," Kardashian jokes.

"This day has been off to a fabulous start," she adds. "I love the hustle and bustle, I'm on top of things. I'm just great at it."

Jenner is clearly having a great time, too, as she orders her daughter to re-heat her cup of coffee.

"I don't know if she's just like, f---ing with me," Kardashian says. "But whatever Kris Jenner wants, she gets."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!