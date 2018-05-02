Khloé Kardashian Is 'Creating a Life for Her Family in Cleveland' After Cheating Scandal: Source

Looks like Khloé Kardashian is staying in C-Town.

Less than a month after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, a source tells PEOPLE the new mom will remain in Cleveland.

Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth to the couple’s daughter True Thompson on April 12, according to the source, Khloé, 33, has no plans to move back to her hometown on the West Coast.

“She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” says the source.

Sources had previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Khloé is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the insider said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

Though Khloé has yet to publicly comment on the allegations, her sister Kim Kardashian West addressed the scandal during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.

“Poor Khloé,” said Kim, 37. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

But for the sake of her 20-day-old niece, Kim said she is doing her best to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”