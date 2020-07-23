Khloé Kardashian Spotted Filming KUWTK with Tristan Thompson After Halted Production
The reality stars have been filming portions of the upcoming season on their phones amid the coronavirus pandemic
The Kardashians are back in front of the camera.
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Kim Kardashian West spent time in Malibu filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, an exciting step forward as the family was previously unable to professionally film due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A source tells PEOPLE that "there was a long break because of COVID, but the show has been filming for the past couple of weeks," adding that the show is "on a schedule."
The shooting on Wednesday "was all about Khloé and Tristan," the source says.
The exes — who share 2-year-old daughter True — are in "a really good space," Khloé recently said in a KUTWK bonus clip. The Good American founder shared that Thompson, 29, is "a great dad" to True and that they've had a positive co-parenting experience.
Khloé, 36, and Thompson split last year following the basketball star's cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.
However, another source recently told PEOPLE that the exes are "giving their relationship another try."
Amid recent speculation that Kim and husband Kanye West are looking to split, the source adds that the SKIMS founder "seemed okay" during Wednesday's filming.
"She was smiling and you couldn't really tell that is having a lot of drama in her life right now," the source says. "So far, there is no discussion on the show about how Kim and Kanye are doing."
In a May interview with Elle, longtime KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam confirmed that at least two full episodes of the second half of season 18 will consist entirely of spliced footage shot by the Kardashian-Jenners themselves over the last two months, while they were hunkered down at home during the pandemic.
According to Farjam, the idea to self-film was suggested by Kris Jenner in March, after the state of California mandated a stay-at-home order. Farjam, who oversees all production from her home in Los Angeles, told the magazine the process has been a "big to-do," but that cast and crew have learned to "make it work."
At the time, a masked showrunner dropped off brand-new iPhones weekly with the family's security teams and picked up the ones they used the previous week. The family was shooting around 16 hours of total footage weekly, including group Zoom dinners, which was enough for producers to string together storylines.
Kim confirmed in March that the family had begun self-filming after shutting down in-person production.
"It'll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves," she told Jimmy Fallon via video chat for an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. "We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I'll get to see what Khloé's doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!"
Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this September on E!
