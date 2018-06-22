New Mom Khloé Kardashian on 'Heartbreaking' Migrant Children Crisis: 'This Is Not Who We Are'

Khloé Kardashian is urging fans to do their part to aid the migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“As a new mommy, there is nothing in this world more important to me than my baby girl,” tweeted Kardashian, 33, who welcomed her first child, daughter True, with Tristan Thompson on April 12.

“It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families,” she continued. “Whether you believe that refugees should be allowed into this country or not, this is not how human beings treat each other. This is not how we foster love and acceptance. This is not who we are.”

“There are thousands of children now separated from their parents and we must not let these children be forgotten, nor can we let this moment be forgotten. We have to do better than this. Please tweet, talk, call, post, write, donate,” she concluded, tweeting a donation link.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West also recently spoke out against Donald Trump‘s administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border, which the president reversed this week by signing an executive order.

“I think it’s heartbreaking. I think it’s so sad,” the 37-year-old told KTLA. “It’s heartbreaking. I don’t know what I would do if those were my children.”

Despite her recent meeting with Trump, which led to the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson — the 63-year-old great-grandmother who spent 21 years in prison on a first-time, nonviolent drug charge — Kardashian West said she doesn’t have leverage to influence the president on every matter.

“I do see people have been tweeting me about that, like, ‘Can you help with this?’ ” she said. “I don’t work for the White House. I don’t have influence.”

“I’ve always been very open and honest with there are a lot of things and policies that I don’t agree with, and I’ve always been honest from the start with the whole White House team about that,” she continued. “I stayed really focused on the case of Alice Johnson and prison reform, and I would love to help out there. If there’s anything that I can do, I obviously would do it, but I don’t have that power.”

After over 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border, Trump signed the order reversing his administration’s policy on Thursday.

“We are keeping families together,” Trump said from the Oval Office, where he was joined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Vice President Mike Pence.

“At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border and it continues to be a zero-tolerance,” he continued. “We have zero tolerance for people who enter our country illegally.”

As CNN pointed out, in signing the order, Trump “officially reversed his debunked argument that he had no authority to stop separations of undocumented immigrant families at the border.”