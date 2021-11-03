Both Khloé Kardashian and her three-year-old daughter True have tested positive for COVID-19

Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'So Over' COVID-19 After Testing Positive for a Second Time

Days into testing positive for COVID-19, Khloé Kardashian is ready to return to normal life.

The reality star, 37, told her followers Tuesday she's "over" the virus, posting a snap of herself on Instagram with the caption, "❤️ I am so over this!! #CovidSucks."

In the photo, Kardashian poses on top of a large red heart while wearing knee-high black boots and a white crop-top, resting her chin on her palm and propping one leg up on the heart.

Kardashian's post comes nearly a week after the Good American founder shared with her followers that both she and her 3-year-old daughter True had tested positive for COVID-19. Kardashian shares True with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

"Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," Kardashian tweeted Friday. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok."

She added, "We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," before sharing in an additional post, "Be safe everyone."

Kardashian's latest run-in with the virus comes after contracted COVID-19 for the first time last year. In March 2020, she tested positive for COVID-19 and shared her experience on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian and True Khloé Kardashian and True | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a clip from KUWTK released last year, Kardashian recounted her experience with COVID-19 in footage she shot of herself.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said at the time. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Kardashian added, "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

"Let me tell you, that s--- is real," she said.