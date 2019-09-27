Khloé Kardashian Is 'So Excited' for Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy: 'We Are Having a Baby!'

Khloé Kardashian is over the moon for best friend Malika Haqq!

Following the announcement of Haqq’s first pregnancy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 35, congratulated the mom-to-be with a sweet note on social media.

“My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!” wrote Kardashian, who is mom to 17-month-old daughter True Thompson.

Also on Instagram Story, the Good American mogul wrote: “My bestie is having a baby! That means, we are having a baby @Malika.”

In addition to her best friend Khloé’s celebratory messages, many others left heartfelt comments for the mom-to-be, who shared the baby news on social media.

Kendall Jenner left red emoji hearts in the comments section while Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson wrote: “Congrats Malika 🙌🏾 Blessings on blessings.”

Longtime friend and fellow mom-to-be Cassie also said, “Congratulations!! So happy for you!”

“Congratulations Mika May!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!! God is GREAT!! We are all so blessed!! I love you and baby madly,” Khloé also wrote in the comments section of Haqq’s baby announcement on Instagram.

On Thursday, Haqq, 36, revealed she is expecting her first child, telling PEOPLE, “I am overjoyed!”

The star, who is currently 14 weeks along in her pregnancy, is due in March and prefers not to disclose the father’s identity at this time.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” she told PEOPLE. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

Haqq also has learned the sex of her baby on the way, but is choosing to keep under wraps “for a little bit longer.”

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”